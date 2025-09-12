Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is listed as doubtful for Sunday's Super Bowl rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles. Worthy did return to practice this week after dislocating his shoulder in the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid noted when speaking with reporters Friday that there is a "chance" that Worthy suits up against the Eagles.

"I'd probably tell you it's slim, but there's still a chance," Reid said.

Given his return to practice, and the fact that Kansas City and Worthy are not considering surgery to repair the shoulder or a stint on short-term injured reserve, there seems to be optimism that the injury will not keep Worthy sidelined for multiple weeks.

"He's doing very well," Reid said. "So, positive. All the stuff's positive."

Worthy was injured he collided with teammate Travis Kelce on a mesh concept over the middle of the field in the first quarter against the Chargers. Kelce, on his "New Heights" podcast, said he didn't get proper depth on his route, causing the collision.

"I'm supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy. So, it's frustrating for me. I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get in position and it all just happened pretty quick," Kelce said. "I just got to be better, man. I'm 13 years into the league. There's no excuse for me running into my own guys like that and being able to play fast and help him out. Worthy had his guy beat and we're out the gate and that game starts completely different."

Worthy, the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, emerged as one of Kansas City's most reliable wide receivers as a rookie. He finished his first professional campaign with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns. He also became the first former Texas player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl when he logged eight catches for 157 yards -- a Super Bowl rookie record -- and two touchdowns in Kansas City's Super Bowl 59 loss to the Eagles.

Kansas City is also missing wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is serving a six-game suspension to start the season for his role in a 2024 hit-and-run crash that damaged four vehicles and left two people hospitalized. The Chiefs are 1.5-point home underdogs against the Eagles at FanDuel Sportsbook.