Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is in concussion protocol, the team announced on Wednesday. Worthy left Tuesday's practice after hitting his head, and he will now have to clear the protocol before returning to training camp.

Worthy, a first round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is looking to build upon a promising rookie campaign. Worthy and quarterback Patrick Mahomes developed a nice connection last fall, with the Worthy totaling 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns.

Entering the 2025 season, Worthy is expected to play a much bigger role in the wide receiver room. The status of Rashee Rice is up in the air following his sentencing from a 2024 hit-and-run that is expected to result in a suspension ranging from five to seven games. Then there's star tight end Travis Kelce, who is coming off one of the least productive seasons of his career at the age of 35.

Another wideout, veteran Hollywood Brown, is coming off a year in which he played just two games due to injury. To make matters worse, Brown was carted off during Tuesday's practice, although coach Andy Reid didn't think the injury was "too bad."

Worthy ended the 2024 season looking like the type of player who could be Mahomes' new go-to guy in the offense. In the Chiefs' run to another Super Bowl appearance, Worth led all playoff receivers in receptions (19), yards (287) and touchdowns (3).

Now that Worthy has a year in Reid's scheme under his belt, the sky is the limit, especially if he can become a consistent deep threat. Last week, Mahomes found Worthy on multiple downfield passes, harkening back to his 50-yard touchdown catch in Super Bowl LIX. Earlier this summer, Reid even told Worthy to prepare more deep shots.

"Coach Reid told us during OTAs Phase 1, 'When you come back, get your hamstrings ready,'" Worthy said. "So, we kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep during practice. We kind of got our bodies and our minds ready for what we're going to be doing in practice."

If Worthy is able to recover quickly and get back on the field, he shouldn't miss a beat. There is still over a month until the Chiefs open the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 5.