The Kansas City Chiefs offense, which has largely been stuck in neutral through three weeks, should get some help this week as wide receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder) was listed as a full participant at each of the team's practices this week and is off the injury report. That puts him on track to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Worthy left the Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers following a collision with teammate Travis Kelce. The second-year receiver suffered a dislocated shoulder on the play and has been sidelined for the last two games.

After Friday's practice, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Worthy "should be" available against the Ravens.

"You gotta be healthy enough to go play," Reid said. "I mean, we're not gonna put him out there if he's not healthy enough to go play where he feels comfortable. He feels good."

A first-round pick out of Texas in 2024, Worthy really started to make an impact down the stretch last season. In the Chiefs' run to Super Bowl LIX, Worthy grabbed 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Coming into this season, Kansas City was banking on Worthy taking the next step, but his injury has delayed that for the time being.

Outside of Worthy, Kansas City seems to be getting healthier in general. Twelve of the 13 players on the official injury report practiced in some capacity, and 10 of those players logged full practices.

As far as the timing of Worthy's potential return, it couldn't come soon enough for the Chiefs. Now 1-2 after a win over the New York Giants on Sunday night, they will face the Ravens in a showdown of AFC juggernauts trying to avoid 1-3 starts. The Chiefs are 2.5-point home underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

That game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, and CBS will have the broadcast.