The Kansas City Chiefs offense, which has largely been stuck in neutral through three weeks, may get some help this week as wide receiver Xavier Worthy (shoulder) was listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice. That puts him on track to play against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Worthy left the Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers following a collision with teammate Travis Kelce. The second-year receiver suffered a dislocated shoulder on the play and has been sidelined for the last two games.

Following practice on Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid addressed the media and said there is growing optimism that Worthy will be able to return this weekend against the Ravens.

"We'll just evaluate him and take it day by day," Reid said. "He feels good, so we'll see."

A first-round pick out of Texas in 2024, Worthy really started to make an impact down the stretch last season. In the Chiefs' run to Super Bowl LIX, Worthy grabbed 19 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Coming into this season, Kansas City was banking on Worthy taking the next step, but his injury has delayed that for the time being.

Outside of Worthy, Kansas City seems to be getting healthier in general. All 13 players on the official injury report practiced in some capacity, and 11 of those players logged full practices.

As far as the timing of Worthy's potential return, it couldn't come soon enough for the Chiefs. Now 1-2 after a win over the New York Giants on Sunday night, they will face the Ravens in a showdown of AFC juggernauts trying to avoid 1-3 starts. The Chiefs are 2.5-point home underdogs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

That game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, and CBS will have the broadcast.