Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was listed as questionable on the Friday injury report ahead of Sunday night's Week 3 game at the New York Giants. Worthy did not play last week after dislocating his shoulder in the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I've just got to see," coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday. "He practiced today and did a good job."

Worthy was a limited participant in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals was also listed as questionable Friday, with Reid adding "we'll see how it goes" for the rookie pass catcher after he missed the first two games of the 2025 season with a knee issue.

Worthy left the game against the Chargers in Week 1 after colliding with teammate and tight end Travis Kelce on a crossing route. The play occurred in the first quarter when Kelce failed to get proper depth, leading to the hard collision that sidelined Worthy.

Kelce addressed the mistake on his "New Heights "podcast, putting the blame on himself.

"I'm supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy. So, it's frustrating for me. I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get in position and it all just happened pretty quick," Kelce said. "I just got to be better, man. I'm 13 years into the league. There's no excuse for me running into my own guys like that and being able to play fast and help him out. Worthy had his guy beat and we're out the gate and that game starts completely different."

Worthy, the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, quickly became one of Patrick Mahomes' most dependable weapons as a rookie. He posted 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns last season, then delivered a record-setting Super Bowl performance with 157 yards and two scores in the loss to Philadelphia.

His absence is magnified by the fact that Kansas City is also without Rashee Rice, who is serving a six-game suspension for his role in a 2024 hit-and-run crash.