Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy quickly exited Friday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers after colliding with teammate Travis Kelce. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder and will miss time as a result.

Rapoport also reported that Worthy is still undergoing more tests to determine the severity of the injury. When Worthy does return to the field, the Chiefs are hopeful the second-year wideout can play with a brace.

During the Chiefs' opening drive, Worthy and Kelce were both running crossing routes when the two players collided shoulder to shoulder with Worthy taking the harsher end of the impact. Worthy ended up getting knocked to the turf and was slow to get up before ultimately being taken to the locker room.

Shortly after being escorted to the locker room, the Chiefs announced that Worthy was questionable to return before downgrading the young receiver to out for the game in the second quarter. Following the 27-21 loss at the hands of their AFC West rivals, Chiefs coach Andy Reid revealed that Worthy would undergo an MRI once the team returned to Kansas City.

Regardless of how much time Worthy misses, his injury is a big blow to the Chiefs' wide receiver room. Kansas City will also be without Rashee Rice as he serves a six-game suspension following a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The Chiefs leaned on veterans Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster in the passing attack in Friday's contest. Brown paced Kansas City with 10 receptions for 99 yards, while Smith-Schuster tallied five catches for 55 yards. Kelce was limited to just two catches, but one happened to be a 37-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter.