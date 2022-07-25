The XFL announced its eight cities that will host teams for the league's third incarnation in 2023, with three new cities added to the league's new ownership group under Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. Orlando, Las Vegas, and San Antonio will host XFL franchises in 2023, taking the spots of New York, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay (which hosted teams in 2020).

Team names have not been announced yet, but these are the eight XFL cities, the stadium which they will play in, and the coach of each city (franchise).

City Stadium Coach Arlington, Texas Choctaw Stadium Bob Stoops Houston TDECU Stadium Wade Phillips Orlando, Florida Camping World Stadium Terrell Buckley Las Vegas TBA Rod Woodson San Antonio Alamodome Hines Ward Seattle Lumen Field Jim Haslett St. Louis The Dome at America's Center Anthony Becht Washington, D.C. Audi Field Reggie Barlow

The nicknames for the eight teams have not been revealed, though there's the possibility the remaining teams will have the opportunity to keep their names from the 2020 season. The St. Louis BattleHawks, D.C. Defenders, Seattle Dragons, Dallas Renegades, and Houston Roughnecks were the five teams returning from 2020 whose cities will keep their teams. Las Vegas and Orlando previously hosted franchises in 2001 while San Antonio is the first new city the XFL has invested in.

Gone are the New York Guardians, Tampa Bay Vipers, and Los Angeles Wildcats. This will be the first time in XFL history New York or California won't have a team, as New York and Los Angeles hosted franchises in 2001 and 2020.

"The first thing we identified as one of the most important elements for the XFL to be successful was selecting the iconic cities and venues for our teams," Johnson said Sunday "For each community to join in the rally cries of their chosen team, to support and lift up these players and their families who would be representing each city … their city … we needed to make sure we were including the most important voices in the room -- the fans -- when making these decisions."

Johnson also revealed the league will be designing new logos and innovative uniforms for each team over the coming months. The XFL will begin its second relaunch on Feb. 18, 2023 -- six days after Super Bowl LVII.