One of the most intriguing players from this past XFL season has received a couple of NFL camp invites, as former Seattle Sea Dragons wideout Jahcour Pearson has been invited to work out with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons.

Pearson led the XFL in receptions and receiving yards in the regular season with 60 catches for 670 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games played for the Sea Dragons. He added six catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in Seattle's lone postseason game.

Pearson played his college football at Western Kentucky, and one year at Ole Miss. In 2019 for the Hilltoppers, Pearson caught 76 passes for 804 yards and seven touchdowns. After going undrafted last year, he was invited to the New York Giants' rookie camp before being drafted by the Sea Dragons.

"Honestly, I feel humble, but I don't think there's a DB that can guard me," Pearson said earlier this year, via The Seattle Times. "I want to play in the NFL, and I knew if I wanted to get to the next level, I'd have to be the best, if not one of the best [receivers] in this league."

Pearson is listed at 5-foot-7, 178 pounds on the XFL's official website, but he plays much bigger than his listed height and weight. He was by far one of the best players in the entire league, and was targeted at least six times in each game this season. Pearson showed plenty of YAC ability, and averaged 11.2 yards per reception. Remember that last year, the Dallas Cowboys scored on USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin, who came in and made the Pro Bowl as a returner in his first season.