Yannick Ngakoue and Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan exchange jabs on Twitter

While the Jacksonville Jaguars have already parted ways with defensive stars Jalen Ramsey, Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye within the last year, they appear to want to hold onto Yannick Ngakoue. Even though they placed the franchise tag on him earlier this offseason, Ngakoue has been clear that he would like to be traded and has no interest in signing a long-term deal with the team.

As the days turn into weeks and the weeks turn into months, Ngakoue is clearly growing restless in Jacksonville. On Monday, he tweeted #FREEYANN, and then followed it up with "Tired of the back and forth @Jaguars. Let's get this s**t done."

Ngakoue then tweeted directly at Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan and told him to "stop hiding." That clear message to Khan drew a direct response:

"I'm not in hiding sir," Khan tweeted. "I'm in isolation getting ready for the draft. I've been pretty active on social media in isolation, but you wouldn't know that since you unfollowed me (again)."

Ngakoue clearly took offense to this response, and didn't wait long to respond.

"Since you're feeling might today let's both let the world in on the truth," responded Ngakoue. "We been had a discussion that the Chargers game was my last game. Yet you try to back door the situation without answering any of my camps calls. (Shake my head) you spoiled bra.. holding up people for no reason *clown emoji*."

Khan responded saying that tweeting at him won't get him traded faster, and to redirect his efforts into something that would be more productive.

"It's a new regime here sir," tweeted Khan. "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the contributions you made here. That said, tweeting insults at me won't get you traded any faster. Only good trade compensation will do that. Please redirect your efforts into a more productive outlet."

Ngakoue then responded saying, "Just trade me. I don't need the speech." Khan finished off the exchange by saying, "Show me the compensation. I'm sure you're really driving up the price today (by the way)."

Ngakoue is considered one of the top edge rushers in the league and has recorded at least eight sacks in all four of his NFL seasons, posting a career-best 12 sacks, with six forced fumbles during Jacksonville's run to the 2017 AFC title game.

Earlier this month, CBS Sports' Pete Prisco said that Jaguars owner and Tony's father, Shad Khan, does not want to trade Ngakoue, but one has to wonder when this entire situation will come to a head and the Jaguars will be forced to deal him.