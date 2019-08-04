Yannick Ngakoue ends holdout, reports to Jaguars camp despite not having a new contract

Yannick Ngakoue had until Tuesday to report Jaguars camp or face the consequences of not being credited for an accrued season in 2019. Well, he beat that deadline by a few days as the team announced Sunday that their defensive end has ended his holdout and has reported to training camp, despite the lack of a new contract.

"We're happy to have him back and ready to go," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters of Ngakoue's return.

The 2016 third round pick also looks like he'll be leaping right back into the mix with the Jaguars as Marrone dismissed the idea the idea of easing Ngakoue back into the rotation.

"No, I think he's ready," he said. "[Ngakoue]'s always been in great shape, ready to go. He's an anxious guy. He doesn't like taking it that way. He wants to get in there and he's ready to go. He wants to go all the way, which is how he's wound."

Ngakoue didn't appear to have much leverage in this situation with the Jaguars, especially with Tuesday's deadline looming. Even though he doesn't have a new contract in hand, he will get credit for the 2019 season and be eligible for unrestricted free agency next offseason. That is, of course, if Jacksonville doesn't place the franchise tag on him following the 2019 season.

Given his production thus far in his career, the 6-foot-2, 246 pounder is in position to see a contract in the same realm as Dee Ford, DeMarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark. Throughout his first three seasons in the NFL, Ngakoue has totaled 29.5 sacks and 81 tackles in 48 regular season games. He's also registered 70 quarterback hits in that time as well.

With Ngakoue back in the fold and joining the likes of Calais Campbell, Josh Allen, Marcel Davis and others, Jacksonville has the potential of owning the best defensive line in the entire league heading into 2019.