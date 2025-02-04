Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are the two people most responsible for the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty. With the Chiefs becoming the first team in NFL history to reach five Super Bowls in a six-season span by reaching Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Mahomes and Reid combination joined the New England Patriots dynastic duo of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick as the only two quarterback and head coach duos to appear in five Super Bowls.

Reid, age 66, already stands as both the winningest coach in the history of the Chiefs (143 wins since 2013) and Eagles (130 wins from 1999-2012), and he is one of three NFL head coaches to appear in six Super Bowls along with Belichick and Don Shula.

The United States' Social Security Administration defines retirement age for someone born in 1958 (which Reid was) to be 66 years and eight months, a benchmark Reid has already crossed with his birthday coming up on March 19. However, with all the winning Reid's Chiefs are doing, team owner Clark Hunt guaranteed Reid will return as Kansas City's head coach in the 2025 season.

"I was always surprised when I heard those [retirement] rumors because I know how much fun Andy is having," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said of Reid on Monday night, via The Washington Post. "In a lot of ways, I think he's rejuvenated by the success the team has had. Certainly he is matched with a quarterback that's a perfect complement for him in Patrick, and I know he loves what he is doing. I'm glad we haven't heard any of those rumors this year. I know for a fact that he's going to be back next year. We'll get there when we get there, but I think And loves what he's doing, and he's going to do it for a long time."

"I'm enjoying what I'm doing," Reid told CBS Sports on Monday night. "I don't think about that."

On Tuesday, confirming what Clark said one day prior, Reid said, "Yes, I'll be back."

Reid is fourth all-time for most wins by a head coach including playoffs (301), behind George Halas (324) and Bill Belichick (333), but says it's not the numbers that keep him wanting to come back for more.

"That's not part of it," Reid said of the want to better his standing in the winningest head coach category. "I just enjoy teaching. I don't get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can't put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game."

Reid's decision to continue coaching is understandable. With Mahomes under contract through the 2031 season, he can continue scheming up his wildest dreams for the NFL's best player to execute on Sundays. The longer Reid does that, his own all-time standing will continue to rise as a result.