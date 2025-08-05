The Cincinnati Bengals missed the playoffs last year, finishing 9-8 and third in the AFC North, but their struggles were not based on a lack of effort from quarterback Joe Burrow. Usually when a quarterback finishes with their career-best in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns, their team isn't watching the postseason from the couch. Despite a season that landed him fourth in MVP voting, the Bengals missed the playoffs for the second-straight year.

"Joe got better and I don't even know how that's possible. It's just some of the throws he's making right now, he's as good as I've seen him," coach Zac Taylor said. "... I think it's really beneficial to get all these training camp reps that he's maybe at times missed in the past. And he feels like he's in a really good spot right now."

As the Bengals look to bounce back from the last two seasons ending in disappointment, what would Burrow getting "better" mean for the team and the rest of their division?

Here's a look at what Burrow's stats would look like if his stats increased by 5% and 10% (* denotes league leader, ' denotes career high):

Decimals rounded to nearest whole number as applicable.

Stat: Completions: Completion percentage: Passing yards: Passing touchdowns: Interceptions: Rushing touchdowns: Burrow's 2024 numbers: 460*' 70.6' 4,918*' 43*' 9 2 5% increase: 483 74.13 5,164 45 9 2 10% increase 506 77.66 5,410 47 10 2

Two quarterbacks ranked higher than Burrow in MVP voting last year. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, who won the award.

Here are their numbers last year, compared to where Burrow would be if his stats inflated by 5%.

Stat: Completions: Completion percentage: Passing yards: Passing touchdowns: Interceptions: Rushing touchdowns: Jackson: 316' 66.7 4,172' 41' 4 4 Allen: 307 63.6 3,731 28 6 12 Burrow at 5% increase: 483 74.13 5,164 45 9 2

The Steelers and Browns both made significant moves to their quarterback room during the offseason. Pittsburgh added Aaron Rodgers. While he is a future Hall of Famer, he hasn't found success recently and is not a sure bet for wins. Mike Tomlin has never coached a losing season, but this Steelers team is one that could certainly fall to third in the division this year, especially if Burrow puts together another career season.

The Browns quarterback situation is a mess, with 40-year-old Joe Flacco, former first rounder Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Ravens and Bengals are the only teams in the division with consistency at the position.

If Burrow is better, as Taylor says he is, and puts on an even more impressive this year than he did last year, the Bengals should be back in playoff contention. The Bengals offseason hasn't been without drama and their defense does need to make a significant year-to-year improvement to make that playoff push.