Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson still doesn't have a new contract, which means he still isn't participating in team activities. Hendrickson told reporters that things have become "personal" and the team is no longer having contract talks with him.

He's explicitly said that he won't play for the Bengals in 2025 under his current contract, which is set to earn him $15.8 million this season. Hendrickson discussed a text he received from coach Zac Taylor, mentioning fines for missing mandatory minicamp, which didn't sit well with the four-time Pro Bowler.

On Tuesday, Taylor gave an update by saying there was no update on the Hendrickson situation. Taylor did mention that the two had been in communication.

"I put a lot of time into thinking -- those situations, there's real money at stake," Taylor said during the press conference. "So I put a lot of time and energy into thinking about how to communicate, when to communicate. And so, that's just how I handled that one. And, yeah, Trey and I have spoken."

He added, "I think every situation is unique. Every personality is different, every player is different. The timing of everything is different. So, you just adapt as you go with that stuff."

Taylor didn't think Hendrickson's presence at practice -- wearing street clothes -- or in media availability was a distraction or an issue for the team.

"It was good to see him, good to have him in town," Taylor said. "Practice had really wrapped up for the most part. I don't have any issue with that."

Hendrickson is the fifth player in NFL history with 17+ sacks in consecutive season, he has just under half of the Bengals sacks last season with 17.5 and over the last five seasons has 70.5 sacks, behind only T.J. Watt (73.5) and Myles Garrett (72.0) over that time. The first-team All-Pro had a career-high 46 combined tackles in 2024 and is clearly a valuable member of the Bengals defense, something Taylor, to no surprise, sees.

"I mean, he's an elite rusher," Taylor said. "He's done a great job in this league for a long time and since he's been here. So, obviously, he's a valuable part of our team."

If Hendrickson does go elsewhere, the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are potential landing spots.