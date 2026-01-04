Not everyone was in a celebratory mood after Myles Garrett broke the NFL's single-season sack record. Specifically, Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not appreciate the official's decision to briefly pause the game after Garrett made history with just over five minutes remaining and the Bengals trying to score the go-ahead touchdown.

Taylor was visibly upset after the game was temporarily paused after Garrett took down Joe Burrow to record his record 23rd sack of the season. Cincinnati, down 17-12 at the time, ended up punting after not gaining a yard on the next two plays.

Taylor made it clear afterward that he didn't appreciate how the situation was handled.

"There's five minutes left in our season," Taylor said. "We're playing for our lives here. I was never told that we're going to stop the game. In a critical moment like that, the refs just said that they made a decision that they were going to stop the game. They said they tried to do it as quickly as possible. I didn't feel that."

While Garrett's record was being acknowledged, the Bengals tried to quickly run another play but to no avail.

"We didn't sub," Taylor said. "We're trying to be on the ball and go and play with tempo. The umpire just held the ball so that we couldn't do anything. And I'm yelling at Joe, 'Get on the ball.' ... And so again, trying to get an answer was not easy. They just said that they made a decision as a crew to stop the game when that happened. I guess it didn't matter when it happened."

Taylor reiterated that he was not informed prior to kickoff that the officials would temporarilly pause the game if Garrett got the record.

"They didn't say one word," Taylor said. "We meet with [the officials] in the 90-minute meeting before the game. They didn't they never said one word about that."

While Cincinnati (6-11) had already been eliminated from the postseason, Taylor's frustration is a reflection of his and his team's desire to win every game regardless of the situation. The Bengals, like the Browns, were trying to end their season with a win over a division rival while having one final positive moment to carry into the offseason.

The Bengals were able to take the lead on their final offensive possession of the season on a Burrow touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase. The Browns, however, pulled off the win after Andre Szmyt drilled a 49-yard field goal as time expired.