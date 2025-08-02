The Denver Broncos are committed to building around their core and made another big move Saturday. All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen agreed to a four-year extension with the franchise worth just north of $100 million, according to multiple reports. The $102 million deal includes $69.5 million in guaranteed money and keeps him under team control through the 2029 season.

Allen emerged as a dominant force during the 2024 season, earning second-team All-Pro honors after recording a career-high 8.5 sacks and establishing himself as a key player in both run defense and pass rush. Signed originally in 2023 to a three-year, $45.75 million contract following four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Allen quickly became the cornerstone of Denver's defensive line upon reuniting with coordinator Vance Joseph.

This extension follows closely on the heels of a four-year, $92 million contract secured by wide receiver Courtland Sutton last week, underscoring Denver's commitment to retaining its foundational talent.

Sutton revealed he left money on the table with his deal to help the Broncos keep other key players -- particularly on defense, with Allen among the handful heading into contract years in 2025.

"It wasn't about me," Sutton told the Denver Post. "At the end of the day, yes, we work in a business of compensation. [There's] talent in that locker room, guys that are coming up, that are trying to get their second contract."

That sacrifice already appears to be paying off with Allen's extension securing a key defensive leader. Fellow second-team All-Pro linebacker Nik Bonitto is poised to be the Broncos' next focus as he enters the final year of his rookie contract after a breakout 2024 season that established him as a premier pass rusher and vital part of Denver's defense.

Allen, 27, is entering the prime years of his career, and the Broncos see him as a cornerstone for the foreseeable future. The sizable guaranteed money in the deal reflects the team's confidence in his continued growth and value. Allen's presence gives Denver a formidable edge rush and a reliable run stopper, helping to solidify a defense that showed significant improvement last season, finishing No. 3 in scoring (18.3) and No. 7 in total yards allowed (317.1). The Broncos expect to have one of the top units in the NFL again in 2025.

Allen's rise to prominence has been steady but impressive. A third round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft, Allen showed promise but really began to break out in his final season there, posting 10 tackles for loss with 5.5 sacks and eight pass breakups in just 13 games.

During his six NFL seasons, Allen has accumulated 259 total tackles, including 44 for loss with 25.0 sacks. He also has one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and an interception.