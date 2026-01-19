If the Seattle Seahawks are going to win Super Bowl LX, they will have to do so without the services of running back Zach Charbonnet, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a "significant" knee injury, coach Mike Macdonald said Monday.

The injury, reportedly a torn ACL, occurred during Seattle's 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round on Saturday. Charbonnet had just 20 yards on five carries prior to getting injured and now will miss the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

"He's got a significant knee injury unfortunately," Macdonald said. "Breaks your heart. He's going to need surgery. He's going to have a long road back."

A 2023 second-round pick, Charbonnet was a vital part of Seattle's offense this season. Charbonnet, who turned 25 earlier this month, set career highs with 730 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 20 of 24 targets in 16 regular season games.

Charbonnet was playing at an especially high level late in the season. He ran for 110 yards and two scores during Seattle's Week 17 win over the Carolina Panthers and then 74 yards and a score on 17 carries during the Week 18 win over the 49ers that clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Zach Charbonnet SEA • RB • #26 Att 184 Yds 730 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

With Charbonnet out, the Seahawks will have to lean even more on Kenneth Walker III, who ran for 119 yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers. Walker's 1,027 rushing yards during the regular season was his best since his rookie season (2022). He also caught 31 passes for 282 yards in 17 regular season games.

Kenneth Walker III SEA • RB • #9 Att 221 Yds 1027 TD 5 FL 0 View Profile

Seattle has other possible options at running back in veterans Cam Akers and Velus Jones Jr., who are currently on the practice squad. Akers helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI after returning from an injury that sidelined him for most of the 2021 regular season.