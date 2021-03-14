Free agency is just days away and Zach Ertz remains with the Philadelphia Eagles -- for now. The Eagles have yet to find a trade partner for Ertz, who has become "increasingly impatient" with the franchise as the former Pro Bowl tight end is set to move on from Philadelphia, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Eagles are seeking a third- or fourth-round pick for Ertz, who holds the record for the most receptions by a tight end in a season in NFL history (116). Philadelphia could bring Ertz back in 2021 at his $12,721,500 cap number for 2021, but contract extension negotiations broke down last season as the veteran tight end seemed to admit his days with the franchise that drafted him were over at his end-of-season press conference in January.

Teams may not be willing to meet the Eagles' demands for Ertz, who finished with a career-low 36 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown last season -- one in which he battled an ankle injury. Ertz is still one of the most productive tight ends in the game as he and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends with 300+ catches, 3,000+ receiving yards and 20+ touchdowns since the 2017 season.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ertz has 561 receptions for 6,078 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. He has the fourth-most catches for a tight end in NFL history after his first eight seasons along with the ninth-most receiving yards. The 30-year-old Ertz had his best season in 2018, catching 116 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. Ertz is also a Super Bowl hero in Philadelphia, catching the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the team's Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots -- capping a drive he kept alive with a first-down reception on fourth down earlier in the possession to help the Eagles retain the football.

Teams in the market for Ertz would have to know if the veteran tight end would sign an extension or else the Eagles will have trouble finding a trade partner. Philadelphia may be forced to release Ertz and allow him to pick his next destination.