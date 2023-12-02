A three-time Pro Bowl tight end is hoping to sign with a contender. Zach Ertz is heading to the open market after the Cardinals granted his request to be released, as reported by former teammate and current CBS Sports NFL analyst JJ Watt. The veteran cleared waivers Friday, and is available to join a team interested in his services.

Ertz, who has not played since he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a quad injury during Arizona's loss to Seattle on Oct. 22, is hoping to sign with a contender where he can pursue his second Super Bowl ring, per Watt.

Ertz, 33, has caught 27 of 43 targets for 187 yards and one touchdown this season. While his numbers aren't prolific, Ertz has been a consistent performer this season. He's caught at least two passes in each game and caught six passes on three occasions.

Zach Ertz ARI • TE • #86 TAR 43 REC 27 REC YDs 187 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Given the fact that the trade deadline has passed, teams that need help at tight end will surely leap at the chance to acquire Ertz, who helped the Eagles capture the franchise's first Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season.

Here's a ranking of the five contenders that Ertz could be a good fit for down the stretch.

1. Eagles

It makes the most sense. Almost too much sense. Ertz has always considered himself an Eagle for life, and it just so happens Philly could use pass-catching insurance at the position with Dallas Goedert working his way back from injury. Ertz and Goedert have worked together before, and in a much more limited role, Ertz would be able to reunite with the Philly area he calls home without the burden of being a No. 1 in a deep group of weapons.

Baltimore makes a ton of sense given that Mark Andrews was recently lost for the season with an ankle injury. Ertz would team up in Baltimore with Isaiah Likely, who has taken over as the Ravens' top tight end with Andrews out.

Say it ain't so! While Ertz would assuredly prefer a move back to his beloved Eagles, Dallas might be able to offer an even cleaner path to pass-catching opportunities, and if the Cowboys claim him on waivers, there's not much he can do besides refuse to play for such a talented contender. It'd be weird to see him wearing the star, but eyeing a real playoff run, why wouldn't the Cowboys consider it to give Dak Prescott even more help?

If Ertz doesn't go back to Philly, the next-best scenario might be a reunion with Doug Pederson, who shepherded some of his best years as the Eagles' former title-winning coach. Evan Engram is the guy at tight end in Jacksonville, but as veteran insurance, you can do a lot worse. Relocating to Florida wouldn't be a half-bad gig, either, especially with Trevor Lawrence and Co. poised to return to the postseason.

Given the 49ers' injury history, it would make sense for them to add as much depth as they can at this point in the year. Ertz would provide quality depth while playing alongside perennial Pro Bowler George Kittle.