Zach Orr goes back into retirement, says 17 teams refused to medically clear him

One of the more interesting sagas this offseason has been that of former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr, who retired at the end of last season after a doctor told him that his congenital spine condition could result in an early death if he got hit the wrong way.

Orr said that he talked to numerous doctors, but only got one's opinion. When second and third opinions said that he could potentially play, Orr tried to come back.

After speaking with numerous teams -- 17 according to a letter that he penned in The Players Tribune on Friday -- Orr still couldn't get clearance to play. In the letter, he ultimately reretired.

Orr's letter has a lot of tidbits into his thought processes. He says "maybe I did rush into my decision to retire," but his rationale is clear. He also talked about how felt when he was initially diagnosed with the condition, along with the possibility that his C-1 (the afflicted vertebrae) could "explode," and the risks that had hung over him his entire life.

[When I started playing], I wasn't concerned with dying, or suffering a long-term injury. I was a kid. I just wanted to play football. "If you take one hit the wrong way, your C-1 could explode." Explode? "You could die, on the spot." I could die. On the spot. After he says that, I kind of check out, mentally. My mind drifts to a vision of myself lining up for a play at midfield at M&T Bank Stadium.

Orr was connected to a lot of teams this offseason. He was undeniably an impactful player in Baltimore, with 110 tackles in his career and three interceptions (all of which came last year). He would have been going into the fourth year of his career at 25 years old.

Orr concluded the letter on a positive not, citing a team phrase:

We have a saying in Baltimore: Once a Raven, always a Raven. Well, I wanted to end my career as a Raven. And even though it didn't happen the way I envisioned, I've done that. I wish it didn't have to end like this. I wish it didn't have to end after I had just had the best season of my life. I mean, I was an undrafted free agent out of North Texas who came in and in his third season, led the Ravens' defense — the Ravens' defense — in tackles. That in itself was a dream come true.

He then thanked the Ravens and their fans, and said that everything happens for a reason and he's excited for the next chapter of his life.