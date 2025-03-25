Tua Tagovailoa insurance has unfortunately been an important piece for the Miami Dolphins over the last few years, and that new insurance policy comes in the form of Zach Wilson. The former No. 2 overall pick of the New York Jets in 2021 is back in the AFC East, and it's easy to see why the Dolphins were an attractive landing spot for him.

"What's not to like?" Wilson said, via the Associated Press. "Extremely explosive offense. They do a great job, and it starts from coach (Mike) McDaniel and goes all the way down. You've seen how (Tua Tagovailoa)'s development has gone since he's been there. I'm just excited to be with those guys."

Wilson spent this past season with the Denver Broncos as the backup to Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham, but did not appear in a single game. It was likely a humbling experience for the quarterback that started in 33 of 34 games played over his first three NFL seasons, but the BYU product needed some time to sit and learn.

When Wilson was traded to the Broncos last offseason, he ranked dead last in completion percentage (57%) and passer rating (73.2) among 38 qualified quarterbacks since entering the NFL. His career arc has been a roller coaster -- from starting Day 1, to being benched in Year 2, then again being thrust into the starting lineup in 2023 after Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, to again being benched. Despite the numerous ups and downs, Wilson believes he is still a starter in this league.

"I still believe I can be a starter in this league whenever that opportunity comes," Wilson said. "And so I just try to put myself in the best situation with the best team and coaches and do the absolute best that I can."

Wilson's NFL story is still unwritten. Just 25 years old, there is plenty of time left for redemption -- and that redemption may just come while playing for the Jets' rival.