The Zach Wilson era with the New York Jets appears to be going out with a whimper. Head coach Robert Saleh said the 2021 second overall pick has yet to clear concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15, meaning he will miss the team's regular season finale against the Patriots on Sunday. It's his third straight game on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his rookie contract, but given his lackluster start to his NFL career, he may not spend 2024 with Gang Green. Saleh said Wednesday that he believes Wilson will have a long career, per ESPN, but he wouldn't commit to that being with the Jets.

"We'll see," Saleh said.

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 60.1 YDs 2271 TD 8 INT 7 YD/Att 6.17 View Profile

After Wilson became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) to have the NFL's worst passer rating in consecutive seasons, New York traded for four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion quarterback Aaron Rodgers this past offseason. The now-40-year-old suffered a torn Achilles four snaps into the Week 1 game against the Buffalo Bills, which led to Wilson returning to his role as the team's starting quarterback.

The 2023 season has been the best of Wilson's career, as he set career-highs in completion percentage (60.1%), touchdown-to-interception ratio (8-7) and passer rating (77.2) in 12 games played, 11 of those being starts. For his career, Wilson has thrown 23 touchdowns to 25 interceptions with a 73.2 passer rating.