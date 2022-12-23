The New York Jets' rough 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars dropped them to 7-8, and they now have just an 8 percent chance to make the postseason, per FiveThirtyEight. The No. 1 item atop Jets fans' Christmas lists is likely a new quarterback, as Zach Wilson was benched for the second time in a month on Thursday night.

Wilson completed 9 of 18 passes for 92 yards and an interception before being replaced by practice squadder Chris Streveler in the third quarter, who came in and immediately provided a spark for the offense. He's the third Jets quarterback this season to look better than the former No. 2 overall pick. Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked multiple times after the game why his offense has played with more energy and looked more effective with other quarterbacks under center, but he did not have an answer. However, he did say that confidence has been an issue.

"Confidence is a big thing. As a human, you're going to have adversity in your life, ups and downs. And obviously, he's in it right now," Saleh said, via the Jets' official website. "Zach's the kind of kid who's going to keep his head down, work through it and try to find ways to improve. You'd be remiss saying there wasn't a confidence thing there. We've got to help him out with that, too."

Thursday night felt like a turning point for the Jets and for Wilson. The quarterback was booed on virtually every incompletion -- even on the smart ones where he made the right decision to throw the ball away. When Streveler was inserted into the lineup, the crowd cheered as if New York scored a walk-off touchdown. Wilson said after the game that he understood why the fans were frustrated, as the offense was nonexistent.

"You don't blame them," Wilson said, via NJ.com. "We have a very passionate fanbase and they're here to watch us score touchdowns and we're not scoring touchdowns, we're not getting first downs, we're not moving the ball, we obviously can't throw the ball. So, of course they're going to be frustrated."

The Jets would likely still be starting Mike White at quarterback, but he suffered a ribs injury that has caused him to be inactive for two straight weeks. As for what's next at quarterback, Saleh wasn't prepared to name a starter for Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, but his comments did make it seem like it will be White if he's cleared.

"I'm not prepared for any of that. There's a lot of medical stuff we've got to get figured out," Saleh said. "We'll go through this weekend and we'll figure it all out on Monday."