During his time with the New York Jets, Zach Wilson was arguably the least effective quarterback in the NFL.

He completed just 57% of his passes at an average of 6.3 yards per attempt, with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. Among the 38 qualified quarterbacks during that three-year span, according to Tru Media, Wilson checked in 38th in completion percentage, 35th in yards per attempt, 36th in touchdown rate, 30th in interception rate, 36th in first downs per attempt, 27th in explosive play rate and 37th in expected points added per dropback. It was, in short, a disaster.

"It was challenging," Wilson said of that experience, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "There's things, looking back, I wish I could've done so much better, maybe would've approached differently, but I think, at the end of the day, it's all part of the story. Learning from those experiences and those hard times ultimately is what got me here and hopefully being able to take advantage of the opportunity here."

Wilson spent last season backing up Bo Nix with the Denver Broncos. Earlier this offseason, he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins to back up Tua Tagovailoa, and he's excited about the opportunity to play in Miami.

2025 NFL three-round mock draft: Jets pick Shedeur Sanders, 49ers replenish offense with a first-round WR Chris Trapasso

"I think it's going to be a great fit with what I'm looking for, the type of offense, the amount of information I'll be able to learn from these guys," Wilson said. "I think it couldn't have been a better match."

As for why he feels that way, he noted that composition of the offensive skill-position corps.

"Extremely explosive. There's obviously a lot of speed on the field," he said. "It's been one of those teams that, when I try to watch film of the offense, you can't really replicate anything they're doing because they're extremely explosive with what they have. Coach [Mike McDaniel] does a great job of altering things to his players and what their best strong suits are."

The Dolphins in recent seasons have been almost entirely incapable of moving the ball whenever Tagovailoa has been injured. Whether or not Wilson is capable of changing that remains to be seen, but he seems to think that the situation will bring out the best in him, in the event that he does get on the field.