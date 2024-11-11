Zack Baun has been the glue behind the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive resurgence all season. His presence was never more obvious than during Sunday's 34-6 blowout of the Dallas Cowboys.

Baun was all over the field in the butt-whooping, finishing with eight tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Over Baun's past three games, he has 30 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception. It shouldn't be a surprise that his play is why the Eagles have allowed the fewest yards per game (213.7) and yards per play (3.9) in the NFL.

The Eagles held the Cowboys to 146 yards and 2.6 yards per play. Baun was at the center of it all.

"Man, he just keeps getting better," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "He's on a streak right now of taking the football away and the ball being on his mind. I just think he's a really good football player.

"The best compliment I can give a guy is he's a really good football player. That happens when you're tough, you're physical, detailed, and he's playing really fundamentally sound and just getting better every time he steps out in the field."

The impact Baun has made on the Eagles defense has made him arguably the best defensive free agent signing in the league. Signed to a one-year deal for $1.5 million in March, Baun is the only player in the NFL with 80-plus tackles, 2-plus sacks and an interception this season.

The Eagles defense has thrived, as it is tied for fourth in the league in points per game allowed (17.9), second in yards per game allowed (274.1) and second in yards per play allowed (4.8). Philadelphia is also third in red zone defense (42.3%) and pass yards per game allowed (173.4), another product of Baun's impact on a revamped defense.

Barely playing in New Orleans before coming to Philadelphia, the transition from the Saints to the Eagles has been seamless. Baun can relate to prior life experiences for finding success in a different environment.

"I compare it a lot to the time I transferred high schools. I was kind of uncomfortable in my old high school, kind of stood out," Baun said. "When I transferred, I felt like I could be myself and be me, and that's exactly how I feel with this team.

"They embrace me so much, the coaches, the players, the cafeteria staff -- everyone just accepted me like a big family. The people in the building made it really easy for me to transition here."

The Eagles haven't found much success with linebackers over the last two decades, in spite of all the winning this franchise has accomplished. It has found a gem in Baun, who has finally caught the break he's been seeking.

"I've been through a lot in my life, and transitions and situations like that," Baun said. "So it wasn't the first time, and I think those times earlier in my life really helped me throughout that process."

Now Baun is in the midst of an All-Pro season.