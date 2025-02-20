PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles biggest priority in free agency may be Zack Baun, who parlayed a one-year contract with the franchise into an All-Pro season and Defensive Player of the Year finalist.

The way Baun played this season, he is going to get one of the biggest contracts for a linebacker in free agency. Baun may be one of the top defensive free agents available.

The Eagles may finally have to pay a linebacker if they want to keep Baun. Nakobe Dean, who shined with Baun at off-ball linebacker this year, is hoping that's the case.

"Me more than anybody -- especially coming off my injury last year, understands that this is a business. He gotta do what's best for him and his family. Hopefully what's best is the Philadelphia Eagles," Dean said. "Plus, I'm pushing for him to stay for selfish reasons.

"Whatever he gotta do to make it happen, then he'll make it happen."

Baun signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Eagles last March and moved to inside linebacker after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio thought he would be a good fit at a new position. He rewarded the Eagles with 151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception in 16 games. He upped his game in the postseason, finishing with 33 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and two interceptions -- including one in the Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baun is the first player since tackles became an official statistic in 1987 to have 150+ tackles and 5+ forced fumbles in a season. His success also carried over to Dean, who had 128 tackles, three sacks, four passes defended, and nine tackles for loss in his "prove-it" season as a starting linebacker on the Eagles defense.

Not a surprise Dean wants Baun back.

"Kind of like my partner in crime in a sense," Dean said. "To have him out there, we kinda feed off each other. Kinda work off each other. But yea, we made each other better in many types of ways this year. Him making plays and me making plays."

Baun and Dean were the only pair of teammates to have 125+ tackles and three sacks last season. Both played a significant role in the Eagles defense being arguably the best in football last season. They want the momentum to keep going.

"It has revived my love for the game, honestly," Baun said. "I think it was dwindling there in New Orleans for a while, and it just revived my love for this, the passion I have for this game. It's not about the Super Bowl win. It is, and it isn't.

"But the personal accolades -- I think you guys know me -- I'm not one to boast about myself, or even set those as goals for myself. I just love the mental grind of it, fighting through adversity. I just love it, and I love being around these guys."