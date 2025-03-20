When push came to shove, Zack Baun knew he didn't want to leave the Philadelphia Eagles.

This was the franchise that gave him his chance. This was the organization that unlocked his potential and made him an All-Pro. Why play anywhere else?

"I really actually didn't want to leave," Baun said. "What we built here, the culture here. Honestly, now that I'm thinking about it, I was just a piece of the puzzle that was put into a great culture that was already established.

"The people that work here, the system's in place. Just everything I felt here this past year. It just felt right for me and my family. I really didn't want to leave, and I appreciated everything we built."

The decision was easy for Baun, who admitted he was curious about free agency a month prior. At the end of the day, the Eagles made Baun one of the highest-paid linebackers in football when he signed a three-year extension worth $51 million.

Baun will received $36 million guaranteed, as that places him as the third-highest paid off-ball linebacker in terms of guaranteed money.

"I just think about what we did in one year with so many new pieces – coaches and players included," Baun said. "And I think about my own personal development in that same sense. If I can move off the ball and play inside linebacker, and do what I did.

"And if that was my starting point, I'm excited for this team and this defense moving forward. I'm really excited to continue to build on what we did last year."

Baun had a massive first year with the Eagles, despite being on a one-year deal which was essentially a prove-it contract. He moved to inside linebacker after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio thought he would be a good fit at a new position and rewarded the Eagles -- finishing with 151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception in 16 games.

Baun upped his game in the postseason, finishing with 33 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and two interceptions -- including one in the Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Baun is the first player since tackles became an official statistic in 1987 to have 150+ tackles and 5+ forced fumbles in a season.

What's in store for year two? Now that Baun's future is secure, he wants to emerge as a leader on this defense. The Eagles lost Brandon Graham and Darius Slay this offseason as the two leaders on the unit, which means there are a few openings.

"I feel like that's something I've wanted to do myself, and not just because BG is leaving, or other guys are leaving," Baun said. "But I want to grow myself as a leader and as a guy on this team that can have a voice and be impactful to this defense and this team."