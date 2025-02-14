PHILADELPHIA -- Zack Baun is set to become one of the highest-paid linebackers in football this offseason, yet isn't quite ready to think about his future with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Baun is still celebrating a Super Bowl championship, and will continue to until the parade is over. Then comes one of the biggest decisions of his life: free agency and where he wants to play in the prime years of his NFL career.

Baun could be on his way out, but he's hoping the Eagles contact him. They have not spoken about a return yet.

"I don't know what it's going to look like, honestly," Baun said on locker clean-out day on Thursday. "My goal every time is to play the best football that I can. Hopefully it's here. I love this place, and I really appreciate what they've done for my career and my family, and just everything. I got a lot of options to weigh, and a lot of stuff to think about."

Baun signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Eagles last March and moved to inside linebacker after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio thought he would be a good fit at a new position. He rewarded the Eagles with an All-Pro season, finishing with 151 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an interception in 16 games. He upped his game in the postseason, finishing with 33 tackles, three passes defended, a forced fumble, and two interceptions -- including one in the Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baun is the first player since tackles became an official statistic in 1987 to have 150+ tackles and 5+ forced fumbles in a season. The Defensive Player of the Year finalist will be getting a major raise for the 2025 season and beyond, as one of the top free agents available.

"I haven't really thought about it much, honestly," Baun said. "Just letting the dust settle on this Super Bowl victory. It's a crazy accomplishment in itself. (Friday), I'll celebrate with my team. I'm excited for that.

"Then after that, I'll really dive deep and think about what the future holds."