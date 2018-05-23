Zack Martin not participating in Cowboys OTAs while he awaits a new contract
The Cowboys and Martin are still negotiating a long-term deal to keep him in Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys offseason has been one marked by absences. Dez Bryant was released. Jason Witten retired. Several assistant coaches were let go. Now, All-Pro guard Zack Martin is sitting out the first set of organized team activities as he awaits a new contract.
Martin, arguably the best offensive lineman in all of football, is expected to become the highest-paid guard in the league at some point. The Cowboys and Martin have been maintaining since the guard became extension-eligible last offseason that they want to work out a long-term deal that keeps him in Dallas, but they have yet to come to such an agreement. He's scheduled to make $9.3 million on his fifth-year option in 2018.
Cowboys coach Jason Garrett seems just fine with Martin sitting out until things are wrapped up.
In the meantime, Garrett has re-organized the locker room so that Martin has taken over the stall that was previously used by Witten. If there's anything that connotes how the Cowboys truly feel about Martin's importance to the team, it's that. (DeMarcus Lawrence was given Dez Bryant's old locker, for what that's worth.)
Martin has made the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro team in each of his four NFL seasons (two first team, two second team). He's 27 years old and arguably the best player on the best unit the Cowboys have. He is going to get paid at some point, likely on a deal that exceeds the five-year, $66.5 million contract ($30 million guaranteed) signed by Andrew Norwell this offseason. It's just a matter of when, and what the structure looks like.
