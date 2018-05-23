Zack Martin not participating in Cowboys OTAs while he awaits a new contract

The Dallas Cowboys offseason has been one marked by absences. Dez Bryant was released. Jason Witten retired. Several assistant coaches were let go. Now, All-Pro guard Zack Martin is sitting out the first set of organized team activities as he awaits a new contract.

Martin, arguably the best offensive lineman in all of football, is expected to become the highest-paid guard in the league at some point. The Cowboys and Martin have been maintaining since the guard became extension-eligible last offseason that they want to work out a long-term deal that keeps him in Dallas, but they have yet to come to such an agreement. He's scheduled to make $9.3 million on his fifth-year option in 2018.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett seems just fine with Martin sitting out until things are wrapped up.

Cowboys RG Zack Martin was at the Star on Monday but didn't practice with team amid contract talks. "He's handled himself perfectly," Garrett said — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) May 23, 2018

Jason Garrett: “I try to stay out of any of the negotiations between our players and our management. We want [Zack Martin] to be here for a long, long time, but there’s a business side.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 23, 2018

In the meantime, Garrett has re-organized the locker room so that Martin has taken over the stall that was previously used by Witten. If there's anything that connotes how the Cowboys truly feel about Martin's importance to the team, it's that. (DeMarcus Lawrence was given Dez Bryant's old locker, for what that's worth.)

Not super worried that the relationship between Zack Martin and the Cowboys is strained in any way, given that they have moved Zack into Jason Witten’s old locker. #cowboyswire — David Helman (@HelmanDC) May 23, 2018

Martin has made the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro team in each of his four NFL seasons (two first team, two second team). He's 27 years old and arguably the best player on the best unit the Cowboys have. He is going to get paid at some point, likely on a deal that exceeds the five-year, $66.5 million contract ($30 million guaranteed) signed by Andrew Norwell this offseason. It's just a matter of when, and what the structure looks like.

A source said the Cowboys have been working on a long-term deal with Pro Bowl RG Zack Martin and the sides are not far apart on a deal that will pay him "a ton of money." @BlueStarBlog @NBCDFWSports @NBCDFW — Jean-Jacques Taylor (@JJT_Journalist) May 23, 2018

