Zack Martin's retirement press conference included a funny moment with Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones regarding a mistake Jones nearly made 11 years earlier.

Martin, who has decided to retire following an 11-year career that will likely end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, alluded to Jones' desire to instead draft then-Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jones, with the prodding of son and team CEO Stephen Jones, ultimately switched gears and instead drafted Martin with the 16th overall pick.

"Even though it took some convincing, thank you for believing in me," a smiling Martin said to Jones, who was seated to Martin's left during the presser.

"I still have knots on my leg from Stephen kicking me under the table on draft day," Jones added. "I think we made the smarter decision."

Jones called the decision to draft Martin "the best right decision" he's ever made. That's certainly saying something, given that Jones made a unanimously good decision when he hired Jimmy Johnson to be his first head coach after purchasing the team in 1989.

The praise of Martin didn't end there, with Jones comparing him to Hall of Fame lineman Larry Allen, who spent the majority of his 14-year career with the Cowboys and was part of the franchise's most recent Super Bowl team.

"You guys are twins," Jones said. "You really are. You had the same deep-seated respect for your teammates and what you were trying to contribute for the team to win."

Jones' praise of Martin is more than deserving. A Pro Bowler in each of his first 10 seasons, Martin's seven All-Pro nods are tied with Hall of Famers and Cowboys royalty Bob Lilly and Randy White for the most in franchise history. There's no denying Martin's place as a Cowboys and NFL great.

Manziel, meanwhile, was selected six spots later by the Cleveland Browns. He played just two NFL seasons, going 2-6 in his eight starts with as many touchdown passes as interceptions.