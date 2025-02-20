FRISCO, Texas -- Right guard Zack Martin, one of the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys, is retiring after 11 seasons, per NFL Media. He had his third surgery on his right ankle, which ended his 2024 season after Week 11.

Martin is a nine-time Pro Bowler, and his seven first-team All-Pro selections are tied for the most in NFL history among offensive guards with Hall of Famers Randall McDaniel and John Hannah. In fact, Martin had fewer career holding penalties (six) than he did first-team All-Pro selections.

However, the 2010s All-Decade Team member showed his age across his final three seasons. Martin's Pro Football Focus offensive grades always hung in the 80s and they reached as high as 94.2 in 2021 at the age of 31. But over the past three years, they dropped to 73.3 in 2022 and 70.5 in 2023 and now down to 65.6 this season. Martin also allowed his single season career-high in sacks in each of the last two seasons, surrendering four in 2023 and five in 2024.

Zack Martin's Career PFF Grades Offensive Grade Pass-Blocking Grade Run-Block Grade 2014 86.7 92.0 78.0 2015 87.6 91.8 77.4 2016 89.4 83.6 84.0 2017 89.0 87.2 82.2 2018 82.4 84.7 74.8 2019 88.2 90.8 80.1 2020 91.3 73.9 92.2 2021 94.2 88.7 92.8 2022 73.3 81.2 64.8 2023 70.5 77.2 64.3 2024 65.6 62.0 63.3

"It's been a little bit of a struggle out there with this thing," Martin said in the lead up to Week 12 about his ankle injury. "Everyone's banged up in this locker room. We have plenty of guys in here, and everyone's fighting through stuff. Yeah, it's been something I've been dealing with and constantly getting worked on and trying to get it as healthy as I can Sunday to Sunday. It's a frustrating deal, right? I'd love to go out there and finish the year and play at a high level. But right now, the important thing is trying to get healthy."

Mentally, Martin finished his career deflated. The 10 games he played this past season are tied for his fewest played in any season of his 11-year career after only suiting up for 10 contests in 2020.

But as for his next steps, those will be positive: induction into the Cowboys Ring of Honor and Pro Football Hall of Fame.