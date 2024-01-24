The Indianapolis Colts were unable to take advantage of their win-and-in situation against the rival Houston Texans in Week 18, but the 2023 campaign was a solid start for new head coach Shane Steichen. The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator immediately sparked Indy's offense -- especially the run game, which finished top 10 in the league.

One surprise bright spot for the 2023 Colts was running back Zack Moss, who had a career year with 794 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 183 carries. He also added 192 yards and two more touchdowns through the air, and stepped up in a big way while Jonathan Taylor missed seven games due to injury. Now, Moss is a free agent. While he's expected to find interest out on the open market, he hasn't ruled out a return to Indianapolis.

"If I do come back here, it would be great," Moss said, per the Indy Star.

The opportunity presented to Moss this past season was one that reminded him the game of football is fun. He crossed 120 rushing yards in two of his first four starts.

"You remember how fun it is," Moss said. "Sometimes in this league, you understand that a lot of it is business. But when you get an opportunity like I got an opportunity to play a lot and be starting and that type of stuff, it takes you back to having fun and cutting it loose and not worrying about the business side and you just play ball."

Spotrac's market value tool predicts Moss could sign a two-year deal worth $9,264,528 that carries an AAV of $4.6 million. That hypothetical deal would make him the No. 17 highest-paid running back in the NFL. The Colts just handed Taylor a three-year, $42 million extension that made him the No. 3 highest-paid running back in the league, so it's hard to imagine Indy wanting to pay another running back less than a year later. But Taylor believes his running mate is one of the best in the league.

"I think he's shown that he's a top back," Taylor said. "In the Baltimore game, he played (almost) every snap. I don't know how many running backs are playing every single snap. So I think he showed his toughness and he showed his playmaking ability."

Steichen has had success scheming for the run, which figures to be an important part of the Colts' offensive identity moving forward, especially with a dual-threat quarterback like Anthony Richardson. Maybe there will be mutual interest in retaining Moss.