The Cleveland Browns are awaiting what they hope is good news on a key defensive contributor, as on Monday, pass rusher Za'Darius Smith was carted off the practice field with a knee contustion, per Cleveland.com. He will be reevaluated Tuesday morning.

ESPN reported that Smith was injured during red zone drills. The 31-year-old defensive end signed a two-year extension with Cleveland this offseason after he was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Browns last May.

In 2023, Smith recorded 27 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, 20 QB hits and three passes defensed in 16 starts. The former fourth-round pick out of Kentucky has made three Pro Bowls, the most recent being in 2022, and has recorded 60 career sacks in 123 games played for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Vikings and Browns.

If Smith were to miss time, it could open the door for players like Alex Wright or Sam Kamara. However, Kamara also reportedly left Browns practice early Monday with an undisclosed injury as well.