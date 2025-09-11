Even after defeating the Dallas Cowboys to open the 2025 season, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman still decided to make an effort to improve his team's roster. Last week, veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the reigning Super Bowl champions.

"I just felt comfortable with this team because they lost a veteran leader last year in BG (Brandon Graham)," Smith said following his first practice, per the Eagles' official website. "It was a great opportunity, great fit for me to come here and basically do what I do and just help the younger guys."

Smith, 33, acknowledged he had interest from other teams but thought the Eagles were the best fit for his services.

"You know, man, I had a lot of teams calling, but I just felt comfortable coming to Philly," Smith said. "I know Ogbo (Okoronkwo), we was together in Cleveland. I talked to him and he was just telling me about the organization, the locker room and the great people that are here. Dom (DiSandro), one of the head guys. Man, I love Dom.

"Just this whole team and this culture, man. I love everything about it. Hey, they just got a Super Bowl and hopefully we can get it again. But we're just going to take it one week at a time and go 1-0 each and every week."

It's likely the Eagles will limit Smith's snaps in the team's Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he definitely plans to play.

"Yeah, for sure," Smith said. "I'm ready to go, man. Like I said, this is my first day back. I feel good. Got back in the backfield a couple times. Just been working with the younger guys on the line, us coordinating rushes with each other and basically containing the quarterback. I'm going to be good, I'm going to be ready to go."

In 2024, Smith spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. In November, he was traded to the Lions after spending the previous two seasons with the Browns. In total, Smith registered nine sacks and 60 quarterback pressures throughout the 2024 campaign.

Despite entering his 11th professional season, Smith revealed he had no intentions to hang up his cleats even though he wasn't signed with a team when the regular season began.

"Nah, I was playing for sure," Smith added. "I'm not hanging it up yet. I see where you was going with that. But nah, man, I got a lot more left in the tank. I started my senior year in high school so it's like I'm still young in the game. I got a lot more left. Don't put that on me."

The Eagles will likely still have Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt starting in the Super Bowl LIX rematch, but Smith provides a significant amount of depth at the position. The defensive end position group also includes Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, Patrick Johnson and Ogbo Okoronkwo.