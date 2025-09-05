Three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is signing a one-year deal to join the Philadelphia Eagles, sources told CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Smith joins the Eagles one day after the defending Super Bowl champions won their season opener, 24-20 over the Dallas Cowboys.

Smith joins the Eagles to bolster their pass rushing corps, which was weakened in the offseason by the retirement of franchise legend Brandon Graham as well as the departure of Super Bowl standout Josh Sweat to free agency. Jalen Carter, the anchor of the middle of the defensive line, could also face punishment from the league after he was seen spitting at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and ejected from Thursday night's game.

Smith, a fourth round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, spent the 2024 season split between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, notching nine sacks between the two teams.

Smith had been released by the Lions ahead of the NFL's new league year in March, and spent the offseason as a free agent until now latching onto Philadelphia. Smith was a second team All-Pro with the Green Bay Packers in 2020, and made the Pro Bowl in 2019, 2020, and 2022.

Between his time with the Ravens, Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Browns and Lions, Smith has 69 career sacks to go with 333 total tackles, 16 pass deflections, 10 forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.