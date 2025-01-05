The Baltimore Ravens lost one of their key offensive contributors in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns with wide receiver Zay Flowers going down with a knee injury.

Flowers is believed to have suffered a sprain, according to NFL Media, which added there is a real chance that Flowers could miss Baltimore's wild-card round matchup against either the Steelers or Chargers. Flowers will undergo an MRI to confirm his status.

Early in the second quarter, Flowers caught a short pass toward the left sideline from quarterback Lamar Jackson, and at the tail end of his 12-yard gain, Flowers tumbled to the ground and grabbed his knee. The Ravens initially listed him as questionable to return with a knee injury, but they ruled him out as the second half began.

The Ravens (12-5) played their starters on Saturday since a win against the Cleveland Browns (3-14) would clinch the AFC North division title and the AFC's No. 3 postseason seed. Flowers entered Week 18 as Baltimore's leader in receptions (73) and receiving yards (1,047), and he became the first wide receiver in franchise history to earn a Pro Bowl selection at the position.