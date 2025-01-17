The Baltimore Ravens may have to try to win another playoff game without their Pro Bowl receiver. Zay Flowers, after missing the team's wild-card round win over the Steelers with a knee injury, has not practiced this week, missing Wednesday and Thursday.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Flowers has "a chance" of playing in Sunday night's divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills, despite not practicing all week. Harbaugh also confirmed Flowers didn't practice on Friday.

Flowers, who was injured in Baltimore's Week 18 win over the Cleveland Browns, reportedly had a "noticeable limp" in the tunnel following last Saturday's win over Pittsburgh. Flowers hasn't practiced since sustaining the injury.

A 2023 first-round pick, Flowers has blossomed into the No. 1 wideout the Ravens surely hoped he would become when they drafted him. After a successful rookie season, Flowers had an even better 2024 campaign that included his first Pro Bowl selection. His 1,059 receiving yards this season were tied for the ninth-highest single-season total in franchise history.

Zay Flowers BAL • WR • #4 TAR 116 REC 74 REC YDs 1059 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Despite Flowers' absence, the Ravens offense dominated the Steelers defense in the wild-card round. Baltimore's offense amassed 464 total yards that included 299 on the ground. Lamar Jackson went 16 of 21 passing, including touchdown passes to running back Justice Hill and wideout and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman, who caught a career-high nine touchdown passes during the regular season.

If Flowers can't go, expect the Ravens to continue to focus on establishing the run against the Bills, who allowed Derrick Henry to rumble for 199 yards when the Ravens recorded a 35-10 win over Buffalo back in Week 4. Rest assured that Jackson will also take shots through the air against a Bills defense that allowed the 24th most passing yards in the NFL during the regular season.