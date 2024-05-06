The Tennessee Titans have boosted their wide receivers room this offseason, signing Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal in free agency and selecting Jha'Quan Jackson out of Tulane in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they don't appear to be done just yet. Tennessee brought in former Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd on a visit last week, and now have another pass-catcher in the building this week.

Per NFL Media, the Titans are hosting former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones at the facility on Monday. Jones was released by the Jaguars a week ago, and the 29-year-old has familiarity with Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz, who served as Jacksonville's passing game coordinator in 2023.

Jones caught just 34 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns in nine games played last season, but did put together a career year for Jacksonville in 2022, when he caught 82 passes for 823 yards and five touchdowns while the Jaguars went 9-8 and won the AFC South. During the historical comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round that year, Jones caught eight passes for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Jones was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of ECU after catching a whopping 158 passes for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns in his final season with the Pirates -- a campaign which earned him First Team All-AAC and First Team All-America honors. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Jones possesses desirable size for a wideout, and would give coach Callahan just another weapon to run his new-look offense through.