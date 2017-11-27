Zay Jones glitches standing up against the Chiefs and the Internet can't stop watching

The Chiefs may have to file a complaint against the Bills for fielding a literal robot against them, as wide receiver Zay Jones accidentally flexed his hydraulic systems while standing up after diving for a deep pass from Tyrod Taylor. In the glitchiest glitch to ever glitch, Jones glided to his feet, and people are kind of freaking out.

And by kind of freaking out, I mean they're really freaked out.

People are slowing it down.

Saying he flew to his feet.

And others think he was just being kind before he returned himself to Blockbuster (shout-out to Blockbuster, you live on in my heart).

Still others just think he's magic.

The bottom line? Zay Jones is spooky. He may have started slow, but he's been gradually getting better as the season goes on. As he slowly starts to harness the magic that he clearly possesses, Jones should only get better with time. The alternative, of course, is that the Matrix just glitched while Jones was standing up, but the last thing we need is a mass existential crisis because Michael Jackson's soul got passed into a football player. The Bills, of course, won this game 16-10, but this may be a huge breakthrough for philosophers everywhere.