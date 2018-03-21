Zay Jones injured, charged with felony vandalism after incident in Los Angeles
Police say Jones, who is being treated for injuries, allegedly broke a window and glass door
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones has been charged with felony vandalism after being arrested in Los Angeles on Monday night, police told NFL.com on Tuesday.
TMZ Sports first reported the incident and obtained a disturbing video that allegedly shows a portion of the incident.
Police told NFL.com that Jones broke a window and a glass door at a residential building in downtown Los Angeles. As of Tuesday night, he is in custody while also getting treated for injuries, police said. Bail was set at $20,000, according to ESPN's Mike Rodak.
"We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones," the Bills wrote in a statement. "We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."
Jones, a second-round pick out of East Carolina last season, caught 27 of 74 targets for 316 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season.
We'll have more details on this story as it develops.
