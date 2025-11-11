Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones suffered a torn Achilles Sunday against the Seahawks when he turned to complain to an official about not getting a call in his favor. The injury will sideline him for the remainder of the season, coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday. Jones appeared to take a few steps after getting hurt, just before going down to the turf. Medical personnel helped him off the field, and the team ruled him out shortly thereafter.

Several telltale signs of a torn Achilles were present: Jones looked down at the back of his leg as if someone had kicked him, and slow-motion replays showed a clear "pop" in his calf.

The Cardinals were already down by 35 points in an eventual 44-22 loss when the Jones injury occurred, making the injury yet another brutal turn of events in what had already been a disastrous afternoon for Arizona.

Jones, 30, has dealt with several injuries throughout his NFL career, including multiple shoulder ailments, knee and hamstring issues and a concussion. This is his second season with Arizona; he has also spent time with the Bills (who drafted him in the second round in 2017), Raiders and Jaguars.

The Cardinals have dealt with several injuries this season; starting quarterback Kyler Murray (foot) has not played in over a month and was recently placed on IR. James Conner was lost for the season early in the year, and backup Trey Benson got injured shortly after that. Starting cornerbacks Will Johnson and Max Melton were also out against the Seahawks.