Zay Jones' father gives update on Bills receiver after bizarre nude arrest in L.A.

Bills receiver Zay Jones has been released from jail following a bizarre in incident Monday night that led to the 22-year-old being arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism.

Jones was released to his family and is now with his mom and his dad in Los Angeles, according to a tweet from his dad, former NFL player Robert Jones.

Thank you for your prayers everyone 🙏🏽! Zay is with me and his mom! He’s gonna be fine! We love y’all! — Robert Jones (@robertjonesLB55) March 21, 2018

Zay Jones spent just over 24 hours in police custody starting early Tuesday morning after he was detained following an incident at a residential building in downtown Los Angeles. In a video obtained by TMZ, a nude man alleged to be Zay Jones is shown fighting with another man who is alleged to be his brother, Vikings linebacker Cayleb Jones.

Witnesses on the scene told TMZ that Cayleb kept Zay from seriously harming himself. Cayleb seemed to acknowledge that Wednesday, when he sent out the tweet below.

I am my brothers keeper. — Cayleb S Jones (@CaylebJones) March 21, 2018

The tweets from Cayleb and Robert are the only pieces of information the family has sent out since Zay was arrested. The Bills have said they're aware of the arrest, but are still investigating what happened.

"We are aware of the incident involving Zay Jones," the Bills said in a statement. "We are still in the process of gathering more information on the matter. At this point, we will have no further comment."

An officer on the scene told ESPN.com that Zay Jones was breaking glass doors and windows when police arrived at the L.A. residence. After being booked Tuesday morning, the Bills receiver was released to his family on a $20,000 bond around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Jones, headed into his second season with the Bills, has a court date scheduled for April 11. The Bills are allowed to begin their offseason workout program on April 16. During his rookie year with the Bills in 2017, Jones caught 27 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns while playing in 15 games.