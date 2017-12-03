2 things to watch for as the Golden Knights face the Arizona Coyotes

Vegas looks to get back in the win column tonight and take down the cold Coyotes team

The Vegas Golden Knights (15-9-1) will play the Arizona Coyotes (7-18-4) for the second time within the last two weeks on Sunday. Vegas and Arizona were on the winning side of things last time they faced off. Not so much this time around. The Golden Knights are on a three-game losing streak and the Coyotes have only won one of their past four..

The Golden Knights are coming off a 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. Vegas collapsed in the third period, giving up five goals. Malcolm Subban is getting the start over Maxime Lagace.

The Golden Knights offense has been red-hot the whole year and have scored six goals on the current three game losing streak but the defence on the other hand, well that's a totally different story. Allowing 14 goals in the last three games will not win you many games

The Coyotes, on the other hand, snapped a three-game losing streak last night after defeating the New Jersey Devils 5-0. The Coyotes’ offense exploded for their most goals in a game this season and of course Dylan Strome notched his first NHL goal in the huge win.

Here are two things to watch for in tonight's contest:

Can the young Golden Knights team rebound from a tough loss?

All was going good for the Golden Knights on Friday night until the third period hit. Vegas finished the first period with a 2-1 lead and was dominating the play while keeping the strong Jets team off the scoresheet.

James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports Karlsson gives the Golden Knights the 1-0 lead

Winnipeg scored the next four goals to take a 5-2 lead and would not let up from there. The Golden Knights will have to look to forget about that loss and get back in the win column tonight against one of the NHL's worst teams; the Arizona Coyotes.

Will someone please stop leaving the goaltenders out to dry?

The Golden have allowed 14 goals in the past three games. Subban and Lagace have taken a lot of heat for the recent flaws but most of these goals are not their fault.

The Golden Knights' defense has been an absolute dumpster fire recently and are not clearing guys in front of the net, giving up odd-man rushes. This needs to change fast or this memorable expansion team will not be looking good.

How to watch

Time: 5 p.m. PT

Radio: Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM