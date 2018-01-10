2018 NHL All-Star Game rosters announced: Who made it, who got snubbed

Here's who wade the cut for the 2018 NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 28 at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay

The NHL announced its 2018 NHL All-Star Game rosters Wednesday afternoon, delivering honors to many of this season's first-half studs and booking their tickets to Tampa, Florida, for the star showcase later this month.

Sticking with the format used last year, the All-Star Game will played in a 3-on-3 style tournament with four different teams. Each of the league's four divisions (Atlantic, Metropolitan, Central and Pacific) will have their own 3-on-3 squad comprised of players from teams within those divisions. 

Steven Stamkos Lightning
Steven Stamkos will captain the Atlantic All-Star squad in his own home building. USATSI

Before Wednesday, the only representatives we were aware of were the four players captaining those teams -- Steven Stamkos (Atlantic), Alex Ovechkin (Metro), P.K. Subban (Central) and Connor McDavid (Pacific).

Here is a look at the full rosters. (Number of All-Star appearances are in parentheses.)

Atlantic

Aleksander Barkov, Panthers (1st)
Jack Eichel, Sabres (1st)
Nikita Kucherov, Lightning (2nd)
Brad Marchand, Bruins (2nd)
Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs (2nd)
Steven Stamkos, Lightning (5th)
Mike Green, Red Wings (2nd)
Victor Hedman, Lightning (2nd)
Erik Karlsson, Senators (5th)
Carey Price, Canadiens (6th)
Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning (1st)
Coach: Jon Cooper, Lightning (1st)

Metropolitan

F Josh Bailey, Islanders (1st)
F Sidney Crosby, Penguins (3rd)
F Claude Giroux, Flyers (5th)
Taylor Hall, Devils (3rd)
Alex Ovechkin, Capitals (7th)
F John Tavares, Islanders (5th)
Noah Hanifin, Hurricanes (1st)
Seth Jones, Blue Jackets (2nd)
D Kris Letang, Penguins (4th)
Braden Holtby, Capitals (3rd)
Henrik Lundqvist, Rangers (4th)
Coach: Barry Trotz, Capitals (3rd)

Central

F Patrick Kane, Blackhawks (7th)
F Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche (2nd)
Brayden Schenn, Blues (1st)
Tyler Seguin, Stars (5th)
Eric Staal, Wild (5th)
F Blake Wheeler, Jets (1st)
John Klingberg, Stars (1st)
Alex Pietrangelo, Blues (1st)
D P.K. Subban, Predators (3rd)
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets (1st)
G Pekka Rinne, Predators (2nd)
Coach: Peter Laviolette, Predators (3rd)

Pacific

F Brock Boeser, Canucks (1st)
Johnny Gaudreau, Flames (4th)
F Anze Kopitar, Kings (4th)
F Connor McDavid, Oilers (2nd)
F James Neal, Golden Knights (3rd)
Rickard Rakell, Ducks (1st)
Brent Burns, Sharks (5th)
D Drew Doughty, Kings (4th)
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Coyotes (2nd)
G Marc-Andre Fleury, Golden Knights (3rd)
G Jonathan Quick, Kings (3rd)
Coach: Gerard Gallant, Golden Knights (2nd)

As is usually the case, there are some notable snubs who didn't make the cut. Vladimir Tarasenko (Blues), Phil Kessel (Penguins), John Carlson (Capitals) and Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) are among the biggest names absent from the final rosters.

The 2018 NHL All-Star Game will be held Jan. 28 at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

