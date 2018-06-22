2018 NHL Entry Draft: First round results tracker, live updates, analysis for picks 1-31

Every NHL team, even the Stanley Cup champion Capitals, has some work to do this summer to improve and position itself to compete both in the short and long term. One of the biggest ways a team can accomplish that goal is through the NHL Entry Draft.

Not every player entering the draft will be able to provide an immediate help at the NHL level. Some can, but many others will turn into development projects that can turn into major pieces or major busts down the line.

Every team has needs to address as the draft approaches. Many clubs will be looking to help fuel their future and build the depth in their system with young prospects. For the teams whose needs are more immediate, they can flip their picks/prospects on draft day for players who can come in and help right away.

Either way, the NHL Draft is always an exciting time for teams, players and fans alike because it brings plenty of action and plenty of promise. Below you can find this year's order of picks in the first round and pick-by-pick analysis after each name comes off the board. Also, scroll down below for live draft updates.

