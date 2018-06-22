2018 NHL Entry Draft: First round results tracker, live updates, analysis for picks 1-31
We're tracking every pick in Friday's first round of the NHL Entry Draft
Every NHL team, even the Stanley Cup champion Capitals, has some work to do this summer to improve and position itself to compete both in the short and long term. One of the biggest ways a team can accomplish that goal is through the NHL Entry Draft.
Not every player entering the draft will be able to provide an immediate help at the NHL level. Some can, but many others will turn into development projects that can turn into major pieces or major busts down the line.
Every team has needs to address as the draft approaches. Many clubs will be looking to help fuel their future and build the depth in their system with young prospects. For the teams whose needs are more immediate, they can flip their picks/prospects on draft day for players who can come in and help right away.
Either way, the NHL Draft is always an exciting time for teams, players and fans alike because it brings plenty of action and plenty of promise. Below you can find this year's order of picks in the first round and pick-by-pick analysis after each name comes off the board. Also, scroll down below for live draft updates.
|1
|Needs: Defense, two-way wingers
|2
|Needs: Forwards, goaltending
|3
|Needs: Playmakers down the middle, scoring, defense
|4
|Needs: Everything
|5
|Needs: Playmakers, defense
|6
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|7
|Needs: Two-way defensemen
|8
|Needs:Turning this pick into immediate help, either through draft or trade
|9
|Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
|10
|Needs: Young talent they won't ultimately trade for pennies on the dollar.
|11
|Needs: Forward help for John Tavares, hopefully.
|12
|Needs: See above.
|13
|Needs: Centers, defense
|14
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|15
|Needs: Wingers
|16
|Needs: Scoring
|17
|Needs: Defense, scoring help from players not named Taylor Hall
|18
|Needs: Forwards
|19
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|20
|Needs: Offense
|21
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|22
|Needs: Again, everything
|23
|Needs: Young forwards to help their veteran core
|24
|Needs: Players to get excited about
|25
|Needs: Centers and defense
|26
|Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
|27
|Needs: Immediate improvement.
|28
|Needs: Any strong pieces for rebuild
|29
|Needs: Defensive depth
|30
|Needs: Defense, wingers
|31
|Needs: Continue building organizational depth
Live blog on latest news
Follow along with all of the latest news and trade buzz ahead of the first pick on Friday night. If the live blog isn't working for you, click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 NHL Draft: Rumors, trade tracker
All the latest news, notes and speculation surrounding potential veteran trades and draft-day...
-
How to watch the 2018 NHL Draft
Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2018 NHL Draft in Dallas
-
NHL coaching tracker: Trotz joins Isles
All the hirings, firings and retirements of the hockey world in one place
-
Magician flubs card trick at NHL Awards
Kopitar unknowingly piled on a magician's very unfortunate bit at the NHL Awards
-
Winners from the NHL Awards
Here's a rundown of the big winners from the 2018 NHL Awards in Las Vegas
-
Humboldt Broncos reunite at NHL Awards
The NHL Awards brought together 10 surviving members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey...