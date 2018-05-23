2018 NHL Free Agency: Evander Kane reportedly closing in on long-term extension with Sharks

Apparently, Evander Kane enjoyed his half of a season with the San Jose Sharks, and the Sharks enjoyed having him. That became evident this week when the two sides reportedly closed in on a seven-year contract extension worth around $49 million total.

The new contract, which is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, was first reported by Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet, and later confirmed by The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun and TSN's Bob McKenzie.

Hearing the Sharks and Evander Kane have agreed to a long-term contract extension. Numbers may be in the 7-years 7-million per range. — Irfaan Gaffar (@sportsnetirf) May 22, 2018

Kane, 26, was dealt to the Sharks from the Buffalo Sabres at this season's trade deadline in exchange for two conditional draft picks and a prospect. The extension comes as good news for the Sabres, who will now get a first-round pick in 2019 as a result of Kane's new deal in San Jose.

The trade ended up paying dividends as the forward was a good fit with San Jose down the stretch, tallying nine goals and 14 points in 17 regular season games. He also added four goals in the Sharks' nine postseason games.

It's clear that the Sharks like the combination of size, speed and skill that Kane provides on their top line, and he showed an ability to pack a much-needed punch for them up front. He's got impressive finishing ability, and playing alongside guys like Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture for the foreseeable future will likely result in plenty of chances to produce.

With that being said, this is a major commitment -- both in dollars and in years -- to a guy who isn't an elite all-around player. In nine NHL seasons, Kane has only been a 30-goal scorer once and eclipsed the 50-point mark twice. He often plays a heavy game, so it will be interesting to see how his production holds up as he heads into his 30s. This deal has the potential to look pretty bad on the back end.

But the Sharks clearly wanted to keep Kane around, and they clearly didn't want to take a chance on letting him get to the open market this summer. They paid the price to make sure it didn't happen.