2018 NHL Playoffs: Alex Ovechkin scores gorgeous game-winning goal for Capitals in Game 3
Ovechkin's goal with 1:07 left in regulation gives the Capitals a 2-1 lead in the series
Alex Ovechkin is often unfairly criticized for not showing up in big games, but there was no such chatter of the like on Tuesday night. That's because the Capitals superstar came up huge for Washington in Game 3 of its second-round series against the Penguins. Ovechkin scored the winning goal with just over a minute left in the third period, and he did so in impressive fashion.
After clanking his first attempt off the post, Ovechkin showcased some great focus by batting home his own rebound chance.
That sequence was made possible by a bad turnover from Olli Maatta at the other end of the ice. That giveaway sprung Nicklas Backstrom and Ovechkin on an odd-man rush, which is not particularly conducive to winning if you're the other team.
The Penguins argued that Tom Wilson should have been called for a trip at the blue line, which took Maatta out of the play as the puck was pushed the other way. Officials apparently disagreed, and, instead, the Capitals got a huge winner that allowed them to take a 2-1 series lead.
Penguins fans were not at all pleased.
Everyone already knows about the Capitals' reputation as playoff chokers with an inability to get past the second round, especially when it's the Penguins on the other end. But could this be the year in which that reputation is torched?
The Caps will have a chance to put some serious pressure on Pittsburgh in Game 4 later this week.
