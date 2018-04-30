2018 NHL Playoffs Bracket: Eight teams remain on the road to Stanley Cup Final
A look at the entire postseason field -- and who's going up against who for a shot at the Cup
And then there were eight. The Boston Bruins became the final team to make the second round of the NHL playoffs, but only after giving their hometown fans a good scare in a wild Game 7 in Boston. Down 4-3 after two periods of play, Boston stormed back to score four goals in the third period to finish off the pesky Leafs for good.
Now there are just eight teams left in the Stanley Cup playoffs with the second round of the tournament already underway. Who will raise the Stanley Cup at the end of it all?
We've got you covered with how to stay on top of all the action. Be sure to check out the full TV schedule for the remaining first-round games, and stay on top of our individual first-round series breakdowns across both conferences. Here's the full playoff bracket as well, showing each team's road to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Western Conference Playoff Bracket
The biggest, baddest contender out of this crop is obvious -- the reigning conference champion Predators, even though the Avs gave them a run for their money at times. The Jets are vaunted as well, though, what with their electric offense. And Vegas seems bent on breaking more records as a legitimate balanced attack.
- No. 1 Nashville Predators vs. WC Colorado Avalanche (Predators win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Winnipeg Jets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Wild (Jets win series 4-1)
- No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC Los Angeles Kings (Golden Knights win series 4-0)
- No. 2 Anaheim Ducks vs. No. 3 San Jose Sharks (Sharks win series 4-0)
NHL Eastern Conference Playoff Bracket
The juiciest games of this bunch have to be the Bruins-Maple Leafs tilts, if partially because of the fan bases behind them. Some people thought this could finally be the year the Capitals capitalize (hey, a pun?) on lower playoff expectations, and they did just that against the Blue Jackets, coming from behind to take their series. The defending champion Penguins, meanwhile, embarrassed their rivals with an 8-5 series-winning victory on Sunday.
- No. 1 Tampa Bay Lightning vs. WC New Jersey Devils (Lightning win series 4-1)
- No. 2 Boston Bruins vs. No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins win series 4-3)
- No. 1 Washington Capitals vs. WC Columbus Blue Jackets (Capitals win series 4-2)
- No. 2 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 3 Philadelphia Flyers (Penguins win series 4-2)
*Note: WC = wild card team
2018 NHL playoffs schedule and results
