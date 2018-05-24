2018 NHL Playoffs: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin stuns Lightning, scores one minute into Game 7

Prior to puck drop for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Tampa on Wednesday night, there was plenty of talk about the game being a potential legacy-defining one for Alex Ovechkin.

Well, Ovechkin didn't wait long to make an impact.

The veteran Capitals winger scored 62 seconds into the do-or-die finale, beating Lightning netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy with a one-timer from the top of the left circle.

Absolutely no time wasted.



A minute two in and @ovi8 is grabbing the first goal of #Game7. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/1r2TFEQZa8 — NHL (@NHL) May 24, 2018

It's a goal that NHL fans have come to expect from Ovechkin, and the 32-year-old Russian dug deep to put a little extra on that one. It helped give his team a quick start with a chance to punch their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final on the line.

Of course, it's well documented that Ovechkin has never won a Cup in his 13-year career, all spent with the Capitals. In fact, this is the first year in which Washington has advanced past the second round, and their Russian captain is a big reason why.