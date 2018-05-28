2018 NHL Playoffs: Conn Smythe odds, favorites heading into the Stanley Cup Final
Which Capitals and Golden Knights players have the best odds to take home playoff MVP?
The Stanley Cup Final is here, and both the Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights are just four wins away from their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. (One has had to wait a bit longer than the other.)
Hockey's greatest stage is set and the stars are primed to put on a show. Each of these teams has a number of playmakers who have come up big throughout this postseason, and they'll be relying on those guys to help them seal the deal over the next few weeks.
So who's got the best chances of taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP? OddsShark has the favorites as we head into Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday, and there's a clear favorite at the moment. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
Marc-Andre Fleury (VEG) -135
Fleury has been the biggest star of the postseason for Vegas and the biggest impact performer on any team. The Vegas goaltender enters the Cup final with a .947 save percentage and four shutouts through the first three rounds, both tops among all goalies in the playoffs.
Alex Ovechkin (WAS) +200
Ovechkin is the face of the Capitals and one of the best pure goal scorers of this generation. The veteran winger has emphatically stomped out any narratives about him shrinking in the postseason and he leads all remaining players with 12 playoff goals. He has also added 10 assists and been a physical force.
Braden Holtby (WAS) +550
Holtby didn't even start the playoffs as the Capitals' starting goaltender and now he's in the Conn Smythe discussion. That's just how good he has been since taking over for Philipp Grubauer between the pipes. Holtby has a .924 save percentage through the first three rounds, and he enters the Stanley Cup Final having posted two straight shutouts against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Evgeny Kuznetsov (WAS) +1000
Kuznetsov heads into the Cup Final as the leader in playoff points with 24 (11 goals, 13 assists) and he has been a lethal playmaker for the Capitals in big spots.
Jonathan Marchessault (VEG) +2200
Marchessault leads all Vegas players in goals (eight), points (18), and plus-minus (plus-10). The top line forward is a bit undersized at 5-foot-9, but he makes up for that lack of size with smarts, skills and speed.
Nicklas Backstrom (WAS) +3000
The veteran Capitals center has been battling a mangled right hand during these playoffs but he's found a way to remain effective in Washington's offensive attack.
Other candidates
James Neal (VEG) +3000
David Perron (VEG) +4500
John Carlson (WAS) +4000
T.J. Oshie (WAS) +4000
Alex Tuch (VEG) +5000
Reilly Smith (VEG) +5000
William Karlsson (VEG) +2800
