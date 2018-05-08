2018 NHL Playoffs: Evgeny Kuznetsov's OT goal eliminates Penguins, Capitals exorcise demons
The third time was the charm for the Capitals in their quest to beat the Penguins
Yes, tt finally happened. The Washington Capitals finally got the best of the Pittsburgh Penguins and advanced past the second round of the playoffs. The third time was the charm for the Caps, who managed to eliminate the Penguins with an overtime 2-1 win in Monday's Game 6 in Pittsburgh.
The game-winner came via an Evgeny Kuznetsov breakaway shot that beat Matt Murray. The goal was set up by Alex Ovechkin in transition.
This marks the first time the Penguins have been eliminated in three years after beating the Capitals in each of the past two postseasons before going on to win the Stanley Cup. The Capitals finished as Presidents' Trophy winners in each of those prior seasons. (That honor, or curse, went to the Nashville Predators this season.)
This marks the first time that the Capitals have made it out of the second round in the Ovechkin era, and the first time a D.C. sports team has made it to a conference final since the Caps did it in 1998.
What a time to be alive.
